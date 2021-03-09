Daylight saving time 2021 starts March 14. Here's why Arizona doesn't adjust its clocks
Published
Daylight saving time begins March 14, 2021, for most of the United States, but not Arizona. Well, not most of Arizona. Here's some fun DST trivia.
Published
Daylight saving time begins March 14, 2021, for most of the United States, but not Arizona. Well, not most of Arizona. Here's some fun DST trivia.
Daylight savings time starts Sunday at 2 a.m.
Most of Arizona won't spring forward with the rest of the country on March 14. Why? It has a lot to do with desert heat, says the..