‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Named Best Film by the African American Film Critics Association

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the world’s largest group of Black film critics, named “Judas and the Black Messiah” as Best Picture on Tuesday.



In addition to Best Picture, the film also earned two additional awards for Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya and Best Supporting Actress for Dominique Fishback.



“One Night In Miami” won three awards: Regina King was named Best Director, Kemp Powers won Best Screenplay and the cast won for Best Ensemble.



Other acting awards went to Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and the late Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Day and Boseman won Golden Globe acting awards last week.



Powers also co-wrote and co-directed “Soul,” the Best Animation winner. See the complete list of the 12th AAFCA Awards below:



Best Picture: “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)



Best Director: Regina King, “One Night In Miami” (Amazon Studios)



Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)



Best Actress: Andra Day,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Hulu)



Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)



Best Supporting Actress: Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)



Best Screenplay: Kemp Powers, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)



Best Ensemble: “One Night In Miami” (Amazon Studios)



Best Foreign Film: “Night of the Kings” (Neon)



Best Documentary: “All In: The Fight For Democracy” (Amazon Studios)



Best Animation: “Soul” (Pixar/Disney)



Best Short Film: “Two Distant Strangers”



Breakout Performance: Radha Blank (Netflix)



Breakout Director: Shaka King (Warner Bros.)



“Serving alongside an all-Black producing team, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ director Shaka King created a project that permanently enshrines pivotal Black Panther leader Fred Hampton as an American hero,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said. “Released against the backdrop of the present-day Black Lives Matter movement, the film’s message of commitment and sacrifice to social justice is empowering. Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton is literally on fire and is supported well by Dominique Fishback who increasingly has become an actress to watch. Our members are thrilled to award the film with our highest honor.”



“Our Best Actress winner Andra Day was phenomenal as Billie Holiday,” Robertson continued. “Director Lee Daniels has a terrific knack for bringing out the very best from his actors and Day is no exception as she delivered a performance that serves as an impressive launch to an acting career we feel has great promise. The members of AAFCA are excited to see even more of her range in the future.”



“In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ Chadwick Boseman again showcased a great understanding and execution of the acting craft,” Robertson added. “In what is the final performance of his career, he confirmed why he will forever be considered one of the best actors of his generation. AAFCA is tremendously pleased to honor him for this extraordinary performance.”



Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora.



The 12th AAFCA Awards, sponsored by Nissan and Morgan Stanley, will take place virtually on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Learn more about AAFCA here.



