Worldview: Mexican cops massacred in ambush, more coronavirus lockdowns in Franch

At least 13 law enforcement officials were killed in central Mexico when the their convoy was attacked. Myanmar lawmakers ousted in last month's military takeover are considering referring the coupmakers to the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, as the death toll from nationwide crackdowns on protests rises. Paris and other areas in France are preparing for a monthlong lockdown in the face of another spike in COVID-19 cases. Chris Livesay joins Anne-Marie Green and "CBSN AM" with these and other stories from around the world.