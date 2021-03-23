Matt Lambert on growing up in New Zealand
Published
Chef Matt Lambert dishes on what life was like growing up in New Zealand and how that experience has stuck with him after opening his restaurant, The Musket Room, in New York City.Full Article
Published
Chef Matt Lambert dishes on what life was like growing up in New Zealand and how that experience has stuck with him after opening his restaurant, The Musket Room, in New York City.Full Article
Growing up in New Zealand, chef Matt Lambert never dreamed of one day living and working in New York City, let alone running his..
Chef Matt Lambert’s Manhattan restaurant, The Musket Room, showcases his modern New Zealand cooking and earned him a coveted..