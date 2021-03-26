Bindi Irwin welcomes first child with husband, pays tribute to her dad with baby's name
Published
Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed a newborn baby girl into the world on their first wedding anniversary.Full Article
Published
Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed a newborn baby girl into the world on their first wedding anniversary.Full Article
Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Australian wildlife presenter Steve Irwin, has announced the birth of her first child and has..