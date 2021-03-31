‘The Masked Singer': Nicole and Jenny Are Confident Black Swan Is Demi Lovato (Exclusive Video)

“The Masked Singer” has been host to a lot of professional singer contestants throughout its five-season run, and judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy think yet another has joined the show: Demi Lovato.



In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of the Fox singing competition, Scherzinger gives her theory about the identity of the Black Swan contestant, which McCarthy ends up agreeing with.



“We saw the scale of justice, right? So I’m thinking, OK, could it be a judge?” Scherzinger says in the video, which you can view above. “I was getting a lot of ‘X-Factor’ vibes. Could have been a judge on the ‘X-Factor,’ like Demi Lovato with those vocals.”



*Also Read:* 'Masked Singer': Here's Your First Look at Tonight's 'Crustacean' Wildcard Contestant (Exclusive Video)



Hey, if anyone on “The Masked Singer” panel is going to correctly guess that a competitor is actually a former “The X-Factor” judge, it’s probably going to be Scherzinger, a former “The X-Factor” judge.



(We’ll just note here that other judges who appeared on the U.S. version of “The X-Factor” include L.A. Reid, Cheryl, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Britney Spears, Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio.)



“She’s got that range, so that’s not bad,” McCarthy says in response to Scherzinger’s guess. “I was kind of thinking Demi Lovato, too.”



“Masked Singer” judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong don’t give their specific thoughts on Black Swan’s identity in the clip, but Thicke at least sounds like he’s on board with Lovato, too.



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer': Raccoon Explains His Infatuation With Judge Jenny McCarthy



Check out TheWrap’s other exclusive look at tonight’s episode here.



Here’s the official description for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer,” which features the show’s second “Wildcard” round:



As if one wildcard entering the ring wasn’t enough to shake up the competition, another wildcard contestant debuts when the members of Group “B” return for their second performances of the season and the wildcard’s chance to steal a spot in the competition. Guest host Niecy Nash returns to play alongside panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. The Season Five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records! One celebrity will be unmasked in the all-new “Group B Wildcard Round – Rule of Claw!” episode.



“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Masked Singer': Here's Your First Look at Tonight's 'Crustacean' Wildcard Contestant (Exclusive Video)



'The Masked Singer': Here Are the Best Guesses for Orca, Show's First-Ever 'Wildcard' Contestant



'The Masked Singer': Raccoon Explains His Infatuation With Judge Jenny McCarthy