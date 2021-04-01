At least four dead in Orange, California shooting
The shooting was the worst in the city since 1997, when a former Caltrans employee killed four people.Full Article
Police in Orange, California, south of Los Angeles, reported a shooting on Wednesday with "multiple victims at the scene including..
Six people were shot, including four fatally, at a business complex in Orange, local authorities said Wednesday.