LIVE UPDATES: Derek Chauvin trial continues Friday, shorter day expected
Published
The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will resume Friday, with proceedings expected to end a bit earlier than usual.Full Article
Published
The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will resume Friday, with proceedings expected to end a bit earlier than usual.Full Article
George Floyd's girlfriend cried as she recalled their relationship, and paramedics described trying to revive an unresponsive..