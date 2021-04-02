‘Evil Dead’ Star Bruce Campbell Does April Fools’ Day Right With Fake ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Script

You have a lot of pranks to choose from on April Fools’ Day, but most of them are pretty bad. Luckily, we have one for you that definitely is not bad, and it comes courtesy of “Evil Dead” star (and national treasure) Bruce Campbell.



Campbell is of course a frequent collaborator with “Evil Dead” director Sam Raimi and when he isn’t in a starring role, he usually shows up for a cameo, as he did in all three of Raimi’s “Spider-Man” movies. As such, even though it hasn’t been confirmed — unless this Tweet by Campbell from February counts — everyone assumes he’ll be also appear in some capacity in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which Raimi is directing.



So it is that Campbell tweeted “Oops. This slipped.” along with a photograph of a watermarked screenplay page this afternoon featuring a meetup between Doctor Strange and Campbell’s Ash Williams, the main character of the “Evil Dead” franchise.



*Also Read:* 'WandaVision' Finale: How the Post-Credits Scene Sets Up 'Doctor Strange 2'



If you don’t feel like enlarging the image, here’s what the scene describes: Doctor Strange somehow ends up alone in a “mist-covered” forest, where he stumbles on a cabin. Then, “a DISHEVELED MAN” who “has a chainsaw where his right hand should be” steps through the doorway. Then this dialogue happens:



Disheveled man: Who the hell are you?



Strange (cautiously): I’m looking for the Darkhold.



Disheveled man: Never heard of it.



Strange: It’s an ancient book of magic. A grimoire of darkness and evil.



Disheveled man: Does it have a face on the cover?



Strange: Um… no…



Ok ok ok. Obviously we know there isn’t going to be a scene where Doctor Strange meets Ash Williams and possibly comes in contact with the Necronomicon. But dammit, there should be, and now the only thing we can think about is how much that would rule. Thanks for making April Fools’ Day great, but uh, thanks for also preemptively ruining “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”



See the whole joke below:







Oops. This slipped. pic.twitter.com/VUG8i5eB8Y



— Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 1, 2021







