Gov. Kemp: MLB 'caved to fear' over voting bill
Published
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized Major League Baseball (MLB) over its decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a sweeping voting bill he signed into law last month. (April 3)
Published
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized Major League Baseball (MLB) over its decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a sweeping voting bill he signed into law last month. (April 3)
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has rescinded its decision to have Atlanta host this summer's All-Star Game.
Georgia Democratic State Rep. Park Cannon and her attorney Gerald Griggs speak to CNN’s Don Lemon about Cannon’s arrest after..