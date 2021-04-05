Florida scrambles to avoid environmental disaster as Piney Point reservoir threatens to flood
Officials in Florida are warning of "a catastrophic flood situation" amid fears over possible flooding of contaminated water in the Tampa Bay area. A reservoir at an old phosphate plant is threatening to overflow into neighboring communities and potentially into the Gulf. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian reports while WTSP-TV reporter Thuy Lan Nguyen joins CBSN from Palmetto, Florida.Full Article