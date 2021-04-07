Celebrity zookeeper Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
The 74-year-old former Columbus Zoo and Aquarium director is retiring from public life, as his condition has progressed faster than anticipated.Full Article
Jack Hanna's family says the animal expert has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life.