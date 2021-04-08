Palm Springs International Film Festival Sets Return of In-Person Event for January 2022

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is making its return as an in-person event for 2022, setting Jan. 6-17 as the dates for the festival.



This will be the 33rd annual edition of the Palm Springs International Film Festival and its subsequent Film Awards Gala, which will take place on Jan. 6 on the festival’s opening night at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Film screenings will begin on Friday, Jan. 7, including the Opening Night presentation, and will conclude with a Best of Fest on Jan. 17.



Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22-28, 2021. More details will be shared later this month.



*Also Read:* Adam Sandler, Renée Zellweger Booked as Presenters for Virtual Spirit Awards



The 2021 festival and awards gala did not take place as an in-person event this year, but the film society in Palm Springs still honored the year’s great performances. The honorees for 2021 included Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Viola Davis (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award), Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award), Daniel Kaluuya (International Star Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress), Leslie Odom Jr. (Spotlight Award, Actor), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award), Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Vanguard Award).



Film Award Gala seats and tables and festival passes will go on sale on Aug. 1.



