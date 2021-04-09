Justin Trudeau, Piers Morgan and More Pay Tribute to Prince Philip: ‘A Truly Great Briton’

The death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, Friday at the age of 99 was marked by tributes and remembrances from many public figures on social media, including Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau, Scott Morrison and Piers Morgan.



Johnson, the United Kingdom’s prime minister, said in a tweeted statement about the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, the queen’s husband of more than 70 years: “By any measure, Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life – as a naval hero in the Second World War, as the man who inspired countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and, above all, as Her Majesty The Queen’s loyal consort. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family, who have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband a a proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We are a kingdom united both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country.”



“RIP Prince Philip, 99. A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign,” Morgan tweeted. “A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir.”



Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said in a series of tweets: “It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world. Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of all Canadians are with her and the entire Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss.”



Prince Philip, who had been hospitalized for a month earlier this year before returning to Windsor Castle on March 16, had been mostly out of public view since retiring from his official royal role in 2017.



“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” a statement from The Royal Family Friday read. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”



Philip was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in Greece in 1921 and exiled from the country along with his family when his father, the seventh child and fourth son of King George I of Greece, was blamed for territorial losses in the Greco-Turkish war of 1919-1922. He was raised in the U.K., joining the Royal Navy in 1939 at age 18 and serving in World War II.



He met Elizabeth when she was 13 years old in 1939, and the couple received permission to marry from her father, King George VI, in 1947. The royal couple raised four children: Heir to the throne Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.



At times throughout his decades-long service as consort to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, Philip was known for making racist or sexist jokes in public, telling a group of British students in China in 1986, “If you stay here much longer you will all be slitty-eyed.”



Prince Philip has been portrayed by a number of actors on screen, including Matt Smith in the first and second seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown,” with Tobias Menzies taking over for Seasons 3 and 4 and Jonathan Pryce taking on the part for the show’s upcoming final two seasons. On the film side, Prince Philip was played by Christopher Lee (1982’s “Charles and Diana: A Royal Love Story”), David Threlfall (2005’s “The Queen’s Sister”) and James Cromwell (2006’s “The Queen”).



See more tributes to the late Duke of Edinburgh below.







— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2021











On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF



— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021











Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp



— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021











Statement from David Cameron, on the sad news that His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away: pic.twitter.com/bxPfLQHeme



— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 9, 2021











The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.

Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country – from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.



— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 9, 2021











I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/nLYSBlmnHe pic.twitter.com/RajI33U3tr



— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021











The US Congress extends condolences over the passing of Prince Philip, whose life was distinguished by an inspiring ethic of dedicated service. May it be a comfort to Her Majesty & the Royal family that so many mourn with & pray for them at this sad time.



— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 9, 2021









