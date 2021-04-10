Kerry Washington Deletes Savagely Mocked Tweet Pairing DMX and Prince Philip in Heaven

Kerry Washington came under fire on Friday for a tone-deaf tweet she posted about the deaths of Prince Philip and DMX. Her (now-deleted) tweet read, “Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip [sic] are chatting about together at the pearly gates? My love to both their families. May they both Rest In Peace.”



While Washington probably intended her message to be sweet and sincere, Twitter wasted no time pointing out how cringe-inducing it was, which led the actress to eventually delete the tweet. But the damage was already done, and you could practically hear the eye rolls in the responses that followed.



“The assumption that DMX and that white man are going to the same place…now miss washington please…” writer Hunter Harris tweeted.



“Now we all know they’re not even remotely in the same line,” another user wrote, throwing shade at Prince Philip for the many controversial remarks he made during his long life. “One of them slid down the @LilNasX pole to hell, and it wasn’t DMX.” Another user, also referencing Prince Philip’s history of offensive comments, tweeted, “DMX and Prince Phillip going to two very different places…don’t lump in DMX with a white supremacist pls queen.”



Prince Philip died Friday at age 99 in England, following a string of hospitalizations and health issues. DMX also died Friday morning after suffering a recent heart attack.



Look, Washington probably didn’t mean to offend anyone, but everyone’s gotta learn from their mistakes. As one user snarked, “Kerry Washington having the worst ‘rip dmx’ tweet is certainly an unforeseen circumstance.”



See more reactions to Washington’s tweet below.







"together at the pearly gates" https://t.co/hyC2aAjjRB pic.twitter.com/aIMxqgJbbY



— alex (@alex_abads) April 9, 2021











kerry washington looking at her mentions pic.twitter.com/tuB2UGL6ao



— ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) April 9, 2021











deleted, but the List comes for all, @kerrywashington.



pic.twitter.com/ahgynmhR2i



— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 9, 2021











the assumption that DMX and that white man are going to the same place ………. now miss washington please ……..



— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 9, 2021











Now we all know they’re not even remotely in the same line. One of them slid down @LilNasX pole to hell and it wasn’t DMX pic.twitter.com/rralx3Kue0



— Moderna Shawty (@Fentylibraheaux) April 9, 2021











Kerry Washington: “Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip are chatting about together at the pearly gates..?”



Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/VaTvIMcZsD



— Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) April 9, 2021











DMX and Prince Phillip going to two very different places don’t lump in DMX with a white supremacist pls queen



— Ki (@wintersoldiet) April 9, 2021











Not @ Kerry Washington believing DMX & Prince Phillips are in the same room in the afterlife….. Lmao.



— Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) April 9, 2021











Kerry Washington having the worst “rip dmx” tweet is certainly an unforeseen circumstance



— Generically Black (@THISisLULE) April 9, 2021







