Ted Cruz surges ahead of Donald Trump in Iowa
Published
Ted Cruz overtakes Donald Trump to lead the GOP race in the early voting state of Iowa. CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes has analysis for CBSN.Full Article
Published
Ted Cruz overtakes Donald Trump to lead the GOP race in the early voting state of Iowa. CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes has analysis for CBSN.Full Article
A new poll shows that Donald Trump is losing ground in Iowa. Last week's Des Moines Register Poll shows the controversial GOP..