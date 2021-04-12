One dead, one wounded in shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville
Police have responded to a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville that killed one juvenile and injured a police officer.
A confrontation in a Tennessee high school that involved police officers responding to a report of a possible..
