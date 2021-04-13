Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song announce birth of first child together
Published
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are new parents after Song gave birth to their first child together, according to a representative for Culkin.Full Article
Published
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are new parents after Song gave birth to their first child together, according to a representative for Culkin.Full Article
The former child star and actress Brenda Song welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota Song Culkin, on the 5th of April in..
Child star Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song secretly welcomed their first child together. Find out the babies sentimental moniker,..