Brooklyn Center, Minnesota mayor on deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright
Published
Mike Elliott, mayor of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright.Full Article
Published
Mike Elliott, mayor of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright.Full Article
Watch VideoBrooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott spoke with President Biden yesterday morning.
He says the president..
Crowds gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Monday night (4/12) to protest the..