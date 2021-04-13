The former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley revealed that she is not contesting a bid for the White House in the 2024 elections if Donald Trump runs as president. She said this is a response to him considered the number one contender.Full Article
Nikki Haley Not Running for President in 2024 If Donald Trump Would
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nikki Haley U-turns on 2024 presidential run. An analyst explains why
Bleacher Report AOL
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said she would back her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, if he decides to run for the..
Nikki Haley: I won't run for President if Trump does
Jerusalem Post
You might like
More coverage
Nikki Haley Says She Won’t Run In 2024 If Trump Does
Daily Caller
'I would not run if President Trump ran'