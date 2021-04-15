Pelosi has "no plans" to bring Supreme Court expansion to House floor
Published
Pelosi's revelation came as a group of House and Senate Democrats were formally introducing their legislation.Full Article
Published
Pelosi's revelation came as a group of House and Senate Democrats were formally introducing their legislation.Full Article
Republicans were scathing in their response to the measure, but the bill has a grim future even without their opposition. House..
Democrats in U.S. Congress have announced controversial legislation that would add four seats to the U.S. Supreme Court in response..