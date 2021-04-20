What Maxine Waters actually said about protesters and the Chauvin trial
Vox0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chauvin Convicted On All Charges In Death Of George Floyd
Eurasia Review
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges Tuesday in the death of George Floyd nearly a year..
-
'I'm not celebrating, I'm relieved': Democratic lawmakers react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial with tears, hugs
Business Insider
-
Maxine Waters ignores questions on Chauvin trial comments, tells reporter 'you're being confrontational'
FOXNews.com
-
Democrats Block McCarthy Resolution To Censure Maxine Waters Over Protest Comments
NPR
-
House rejects GOP attempt to censure Rep. Maxine Waters over remarks about Chauvin trial
Washington Post
You might like
More coverage
Lawmakers accuse Rep. Maxine Waters of intimidating jury
23ABC News | Bakersfield
As the nation waits for the jury to reach a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, one congresswoman who urged people to NOT stay..
-
Democrats defend Maxine Waters from GOP criticism after Chauvin trial judge's admonishment
Upworthy
-
McCarthy moves to censure Maxine Waters for telling Minnesota protesters to get 'confrontational'
FOXNews.com
-
What did Maxine Waters say about protesters and the Chauvin trial?
Upworthy
-
House Republicans prepare to introduce resolution to censure Maxine Waters
FOXNews.com