Elon Musk To Host 'Saturday Night Live'
Published
The billionaire chief of Tesla and SpaceX will host the sketch-comedy show on May 8, NBC announced. Reaction on social media has been mixed.Full Article
Published
The billionaire chief of Tesla and SpaceX will host the sketch-comedy show on May 8, NBC announced. Reaction on social media has been mixed.Full Article
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is, if not one of the most controversial, definitely one of the polarizing and talked-about public..
Elon Musk is to host the US comedy show Saturday Night Live in May.