A 61-year-old Chinese American man was in serious but stable condition in a New York hospital on Sunday after being the victim of an Asian hate crime.Full Article
Asian Hate Crime in New York: Man in Critical Condition at Hospital Following Attack
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Group To March From Washington Heights To Site Of Brutal Attack On Asian Man In East Harlem
CBS 2 New York
The group will start marching at noon from Mitchel Square Park to the intersection in East Harlem where the man was attacked...
Caught On Camera: Asian Man Brutally Attacked In East Harlem
CBS 2 New York
More coverage
Asian Man Hospitalized After Brutal Attack In East Harlem
CBS 2 New York
An Asian man is hospitalized Saturday from a vicious attack in East Harlem that was caught on camera and is now being investigated..
Asian Man Hospitalized After Beating In East Harlem
CBS 2 New York
Brooklyn Man Charged In 3 Hate Crimes
CBS 2 New York