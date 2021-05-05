Henry Golding Joins Netflix’s Jane Austen Adaptation ‘Persuasion’

“Crazy Rich Asians” star will play the insensitive Mr. Elliot alongside Dakota Johnson



Henry Golding has signed on to play Mr. Elliot in “Persuasion,” Netflix and MRC’s upcoming modern-day adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel.



The adaptation will star Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, a woman struggling against the constraints of her arrogant family whose wealth is rapidly disappearing, but finds herself getting a second chance at love when Frederick Wentworth, the man whom Anne fell in love with many years ago but let her family come between them, returns to her life. Golding will play the stuck-up patriarch of the Elliot family.



Carrie Cracknell will direct in her feature film debut from a script by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are producing with Elizabeth Cantillon executive producing through her untitled MRC Film Romance label along with Michael Constable and David Fliegel.



Other recently announced projects that Netflix and MRC will work on together include “The Lovebirds” starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, along with the sequel to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.” Cantillon’s romance label is working on adaptations of other romance novels including Nicholas Sparks’ “The Return” and Elin Hilderbrand’s “28 Summers.”



Golding, who found his breakthrough role in 2018 with “Crazy Rich Asians,” is also set to star in Paramount’s “G.I. Joe” spinoff “Snake Eyes” on July 23. He is repped by CAA and Megan Silverman Management. The signing was first reported by Deadline.



