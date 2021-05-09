3 Shot in NYC’s Times Square, Including a 4-Year-Old Girl

NYPD is currently on a manhunt for the gunman



Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, were shot Saturday when a dispute erupted in New York City’s Times Square and a man began shooting and hit bystanders.



According to NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, two to four males were arguing in the world-famous intersection in midtown Manhattan when one pulled out a gun and fired several shots.



In the wrong place at the wrong time were a 23-year-old woman from Rhode Island and a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn, both of whom were shot in the leg, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey who was hit in the foot. All three victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



At press time on Saturday evening, a manhunt was underway for the gunman. Police released a photo of one person of interest.



Anyone who witnessed the crime or who has information about it is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account.







WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021. @NYPDDetectives need anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qciBGCR6AK



— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021