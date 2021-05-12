Joe Scarborough Blasts GOP on Eve of Liz Cheney’s Ouster: ‘Party No Longer Exists’ (Video)

The “Morning Joe” host called the Republican party — which he formerly was a member of — “anti-Democratic”



MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough once again tore into the Republican party Wednesday, saying it is no longer the old GOP he was proud to be a member of.



Ahead of Wednesday’s House vote to potentially strip Republican Rep. Liz Cheney — who has spoken out against former president Donald Trump repeatedly — of her leadership roles, Scarborough railed, “The party that she’s a member of, that I was a member of, that Ronald Reagan was a member of? That party no longer exists. It’s a party that, well — forget about ideology. It’s a party that’s anti-Democratic and that refuses — and is taking its position — Its future position is being a party that refuses to accept Democrats winning elections. If they don’t like the outcome, they won’t accept election results.”



Co-host Mika Brzezinski detailed how the vote on Cheney by her Republican colleagues will work, noting that it will be behind closed doors and will require a majority to indicate they have “no confidence” in her to continue in her leadership roles.



Cheney spoke on the House floor Tuesday night ahead of the vote, warning that Trump is still working to baselessly convince his millions of followers that the 2020 election was stolen or somehow illegitimate. She affirmed her decision to speak out against him and noted she’s a proud conservative.



