Elise Stefanik Elected as Liz Cheney's Replacement in Leadership
Published
The secret-ballot vote was the culmination of a remarkable campaign by Republicans to purge a vocal critic of Donald J. Trump from their ranks.Full Article
Published
The secret-ballot vote was the culmination of a remarkable campaign by Republicans to purge a vocal critic of Donald J. Trump from their ranks.Full Article
Republican representatives elected New York lawmaker Elise Stefanik to a party leadership role, elevating a member staunchly loyal..
Republicans vaulted Rep. Elise Stefanik into the ranks of House leadership Friday, electing an ardent Donald Trump defender in..