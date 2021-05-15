Biden Scraps Trump’s ‘National Garden of American Heroes’

President Joe Biden on Friday scrapped plans and revoked the executive order for the “National Garden of American Heroes” that predecessor Trump proposed last year.



Figures for Trump’s statue park were far-reaching, ranging from Muhammad Ali and Annie Oakley to Jesse Owens and Rosa Parks to Walt Disney, basketball player Kobe Bryant and not to mention Grover Cleveland, Alex Trebek and… Italian-born explorer Christopher Columbus, who has been criticized for his abuse of indigenous Americans.



Trump previously signed “Executive Order on Building the National Garden of American Heroes” earlier this year, just two days before leaving office, as “America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life.”



“On its grounds, the devastation and discord of the moment will be overcome with abiding love of country and lasting patriotism,” Trump’s now rescinded executive order stated. “This is the American way. When the forces of anti-Americanism have sought to burn, tear down, and destroy, patriots have built, rebuilt, and lifted up. That is our history. America responded to the razing of the White House by building it back in the same place with unbroken resolve, to the murders of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., with a national temple and the Stone of Hope, and to the terrorism of 9/11 with a new Freedom Tower.



“In keeping with this tradition, America is responding to the tragic toppling of monuments to our founding generation and the giants of our past by commencing a new national project for their restoration, veneration, and celebration.”