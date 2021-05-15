Don Lemon Announces Departure From ‘CNN Tonight’ (Video)

Don Lemon surprised viewers Friday night when he announced that he is stepping down as the host of “CNN Tonight,” effective immediately, in order to focus on a new, as-yet unspecified project.



“It’s been really really great. This is the last night that will be ‘CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,'” Lemon said at the end of Friday’s episode. “So, I appreciate all the years of ‘CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,’ but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.”



Lemon’s terse, sudden announcement left many viewers under the impression he was leaving the cable news giant altogether, but shortly after Friday’s episode went off the air, Lemon clarified that is not the case. “Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain,” he tweeted.



“So I got back to my office after the show, everybody calm down,” Lemon said, chuckling, in a video attached to the tweet. “I didn’t say I was leaving. I just said it was the end of an era for ‘CNN Tonight With Don Lemon.’ I’m not leaving CNN, so you will have to tune in Monday at 10:00 to see. That’s it. So relax. I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving.”







So there you have it. Whatever Lemon has in store, it’s with CNN, and people will find out Monday night.



