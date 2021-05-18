Cops in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting won't face charges, prosecutors say shooting 'justified'
Officers who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man, will not be criminally charged, a North Carolina prosecutor said.
Watch VideoNorth Carolina sheriff’s deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April because the man..