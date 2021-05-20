Texas executes Quintin Jones, convicted of beating great aunt, 83, to death
Published
A Texas inmate convicted of beating his 83-year-old great aunt to death more than two decades ago was executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening.Full Article
Published
A Texas inmate convicted of beating his 83-year-old great aunt to death more than two decades ago was executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening.Full Article
A Texas man convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt more than two decades ago was executed Wednesday evening.