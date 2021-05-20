Sen. Bernie Sanders Joins Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib In Trying To Block $735 Million Arms Sale To Israel
Published
Bernie Sanders Joins Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib In Trying To Block $735 Million Arms Sale To IsraelFull Article
Published
Bernie Sanders Joins Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib In Trying To Block $735 Million Arms Sale To IsraelFull Article
Watch VideoWhile President Biden pushes for an end to the violence in Gaza, there's been a split within his own party over how to..
New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced a resolution Wednesday to block a White House-approved $735 million arms..
"We should not be sending 'direct attack' weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence," Rep. Alexandria..