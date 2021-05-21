‘I Am Family First’: Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Advising His Brother On Sexual Harassment Allegations
'I Am Family First': Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Advising His Brother On Sexual Harassment Allegations
'I Am Family First': Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Advising His Brother On Sexual Harassment Allegations
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised his brother Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, on how to respond to sexual harassment..
‘Obviously, I am aware of what’s going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother’ —..