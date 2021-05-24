‘The View': Meghan McCain Scoffs After Joy Behar Says She ‘Should Have Some Respect’ (Video)

Monday’s episode of “The View” saw more than one escalated argument between Meghan McCain and her co-hosts. Before they had even hit that halfway point on the show, McCain had openly yelled at Whoopi Goldberg, and Joy Behar flexed her own seniority over McCain, telling her to “have some respect.”



During their “Hot Topics” segment, the hosts discussed the recent anti-Semitic words of Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared the treatment of people who don’t want to wear masks anymore to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust. While the panel of women unanimously condemned Greene’s comments, Meghan McCain questioned why they were coming up as a “Hot Topic” this week, when she had tried to discuss recent increases in hate crimes against Jews last week.



After a rant that ended in Whoopi being forced to cut Meghan off to go to commercial – something McCain was none too pleased about – McCain was allowed to finish her thoughts after the break.



“I just wish we could bring that same energy towards hate crimes directed towards Jewish people, as we do with every other minority, which we should” McCain stated, clarifying that by “we,” she meant the media.



At that, host Joy Behar bristled, saying that she resented the comment. “I resent a lot of things, so, we’re even,” McCain shot back.



“I’ve been talking about anti-Semitism on this show for 25 frickin’ years,” Behar said. “Don’t tell me what I’m supposed to be saying Meghan, OK? You do your thing, we do ours.”



From there, things only escalated. McCain argued that she was not trying to tell Behar what to say, and angrily noted that she’s “well aware” they do separate things on the show, before mocking Behar’s argument of seniority, saying she’s also very aware that Behar has hosted “The View” longer.



“That’s right! That’s right. You should have some respect for that,” Behar shot back.



