Error sends Mars helicopter on wild ride
Navigation timing error sends NASA's little Mars helicopter on a wild, lurching ride; the experimental helicopter, named Ingenuity, managed to land safely. (May 27)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A navigation timing error sent NASA's little Mars helicopter on a wild, lurching ride, its first..
