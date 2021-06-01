2021 Atlantic hurricane season starts today, June 1. Here's your forecast and how to prepare
Published
As it has in several recent years, the 2021 hurricane season has already gotten a head-start: Tropical Storm Ana formed May 22.
Published
As it has in several recent years, the 2021 hurricane season has already gotten a head-start: Tropical Storm Ana formed May 22.
It's June 1st! The beginning of meteorological summer and the Atlantic hurricane season. It will be an unsettled start to the..
WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle presents the hurricane season outlook for 2021 and dispels some myths..