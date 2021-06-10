Nuggets vs. Suns 3-pointers: Supporting cast fails Nikola Jokic as Suns dominate Game 2

Help the Joker. Nikola Jokic did his part to even the series against Phoenix in Game 2 on Wednesday night with a double-double by the third quarter. He also ramped up the physicality. The newly minted MVP looked the part. But Jokic received little help from his supporting cast in a runaway Suns victory. Fellow Nuggets starters Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Facundo Campazzo, and Austin Rivers all struggled at the offensive end. Porter looked stiff with back issues at the worst possible time. Jokic can’t do it all by himself.