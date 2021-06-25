Chicago renames iconic Lake Shore Drive for city's 'founder' Jean Baptiste Point DuSable
Chicago officials voted Friday to rename part of Lake Shore Drive for the city's first non-Indigenous permanent settler, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports the roadway will be called Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Lake Shore Drive.