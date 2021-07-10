Day 17 Surfside Condo Collapse: Additional Victims Recovered, Death Toll At 86
Published
Recovery efforts at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside continued overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.Full Article
Published
Recovery efforts at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside continued overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.Full Article
Officials announced Friday afternoon that the death toll from the Surfside condo collapse had risen to 79.
First responders at the site of a collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, have officially transitioned from a "search and rescue"..