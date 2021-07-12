Vince Gilligan Signs New 4-Year Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Vince Gilligan has signed a new four-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, the studio said Monday.



Sony Pictures TV has been the “Breaking Bad” creator’s home for the last 15 years, producing not just the iconic AMC series, but also its Bob Odenkirk-led spinoff, “Better Call Saul” — which will be ending with its upcoming sixth season — and its sequel film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which launched on Netflix in 2019.



Under the new eight-figure deal, Gilligan will continue working on “Better Call Saul,” which he co-created and executive produces with Peter Gould, and produce new projects for Sony Pictures Television through his High Bridge Productions production banner.



“Recently I was talking to my excellent agents (at ICM Partners,) and they reminded me my current deal was at its end. I pondered my options for maybe twenty seconds, then decided to re-up,” Gilligan said in a statement Monday. “It was a no-brainer: Sony is very generous to me, they’ve been a great place to work and I like everybody there, from Tony Vinciquerra, Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter on down. Also, having put in fifteen years already, I’m only a decade shy of receiving a gold Walkman.”



“Our relationship with Vince is extraordinarily rare in this business,” said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures. “He is an integral member of the Sony Pictures family, an inimitable creative genius in everything he does, and a remarkable friend. He has been instrumental in the success of Sony Pictures Television and words can’t express how elated we are that Vince will continue to create groundbreaking and momentous stories with us.”



Deadline first reported the news of Gilligan re-upping his overall deal at Sony Pictures Television.