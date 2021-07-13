Megyn Kelly Says Media Over-Hyped Deadly Capitol Riot

On the Monday episode of her eponymous podcast, Megyn Kelly downplayed the deadly Capitol riot — or, rather, accused her media peers of over-selling it.



“There is no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was,” she said during an episode that featured a discussion with comedian Chrissie Mayr about why she voted for former president Donald Trump in 2020.



Trump claimed in the weeks after the election that there was widespread voter fraud. He had no proof for that claim, but some of his supporters stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 in an effort to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s win. Five people died.



Mayr said she attended the rally in the nation’s capital that day and considered it “the most chill thing ever.”



Kelly, whose podcast was recently picked up by SiriusXM and will be turned into a daily show, did say she “didn’t like seeing” how afraid lawmakers were as Trump supporters breached the Capitol, sending them into lockdown.



“We’ve all seen the video of people like screaming in the face of cops, being totally disparaging, and defecating on the floor of the U.S. Capitol,” the former NBC News and Fox News host said.



She trended on Twitter Tuesday, where observers pleaded with her to watch videos from that day that showed a scene that was not particularly “chill.”