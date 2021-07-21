Russia launches lab module to ISS
Published
Russia's long-delayed lab module has finally launched. Nauka is head for the International Space Station where it will provide more room for scientific experiments and space for the crew. (July 21)
Published
Russia's long-delayed lab module has finally launched. Nauka is head for the International Space Station where it will provide more room for scientific experiments and space for the crew. (July 21)
Russia on Wednesday successfully launched a long-delayed lab module for the International Space Station that is intended to provide..