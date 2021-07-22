Bucks' fans celebrate NBA championship with parade
Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city's first NBA championship in half a century. (July 22)
The Bucks NBA title run has thrust the Cream City into the global spotlight as scenes from the Deer District have been broadcast..
The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA title in 50 years on Tuesday (7/20). Here is a look at the crowd that gathered to celebrate..