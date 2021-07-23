Rochester TV Reporter Shares 'Disgusting' Verbal Assault Just Before Her On-the-Street Live Shot (Video)

Rochester TV reporter Brianna Hamblin shared a video of "disgusting" verbal abuse just before her on-the-street live shot Friday.



"Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it," Hamblin said on Twitter, "This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit. There are A LOT of things wrong with this."



Hamblin was preparing for a live shot when two men approached her and began commenting on her appearance. After Hamblin politely answered their questions about the live broadcast, one of the men harassed her, making vulgar and abusive comments about her race and appearance.







WARNING: CRUDE LANGUAGE

Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it. This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit. There are A LOT of things wrong with this.



Hamblin responded to the abuse, saying "Alright, we are done here. Have a great rest of your day" to the man, yet he continued to make uninvited vulgar comments to Hamblin.



Hamblin expressed her frustrations through a Twitter thread, where she addressed that the second man "took this to another disgusting level it didn’t need to be."



"The audacity of the things men say to me never ceases to amaze me," Hamblin said, "What makes you think women want to be talked to that way? In no way is this endearing. It’s uncomfortable. It’s gross."



Hamblin also addressed the man's race-based comment, in which he used vulgarities to express his preference for Black women.



"Being a Black woman in this industry has its own headaches, but talking down on one group of women to 'praise' another group is NEVER okay. It just shows you have a disgusting fetish based on stereotypes, which is just as racist."



She also thanked her co-worker Scott Barstow, who was with her during the incident, and revealed she had to deal with "this type of stuff ALONE" at her last job.



“We are glad that Brianna wasn’t alone in the face of such adversity and we’ve never been more proud of her," Spectrum News 1 Rochester said in a statement. "She handled the situation impeccably, remaining calm and professional throughout. We want our employees to feel safe and are constantly working towards achieving that goal.”



Brianna Hamblin is a reporter with Spectrum Local News in Rochester, New York.