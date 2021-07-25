Tucker Carlson Confronted by Montana Man: 'You Are The Worst Human Being' (Video)

Tucker Carlson has been made fully aware of where he stands in the eyes of Dan Bailey from Montana. When the two unexpectedly met in a fishing store over the weekend, Bailey gave the host every piece of his mind, straight to Carlson's face.



Bailey, a fly fishing guide from the area, posted a video of his encounter with Carlson on his Instagram after the fact. The video appears to start mid-confrontation and lasts less than 30 seconds.



"Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind," Bailey said. "I want you to know that. What you have done to this state, to the United States, to everything else in this world. I don't care that your daughter's here. What you have done to people's families, what you have done to everybody else in this world."



For his part, Tucker Carlson tried to defuse the situation, telling Bailey that he wasn't going to get into a debate and saying "Settle down, son." At that, Bailey visibly bristled in offense and continued to follow Carlson around the store.



Bailey explained his actions in the caption of his post saying, "It's not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an asshole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American."



After the video went viral, Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at Bailey on Twitter, musing that he's "the model for the new Pregnant Male Emoji."







Is the loser who went out of his way to have someone video him harassing Tucker in public for some viral content the model for the new Pregnant Male Emoji? The likeness is uncanny! #SoBrave https://t.co/c4JnuoAklz



— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 25, 2021



You can watch the encounter between Dan Bailey and Tucker Carlson in the video above.