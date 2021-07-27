The White House stated on Monday that the U.S. would not remove any current travel restrictions "at this time," owing to worries about the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the increasing number of U.S. COVID-19 infections.Full Article
US Will Not Lift International Travel Restrictions Due to Delta Variant
