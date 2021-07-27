Netflix Snags Will Smith and David Leitch Action Film 'Fast & Loose' From STXfilms

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to "Fast & Loose," an action thriller that will star Will Smith and has David Leitch attached to direct.



Netflix acquired the film from STXfilms, which is producing with Smith's Westbrook Studios and Leitch's 87North.



"Fast & Loose" stars Smith as a man who wakes up in Tijuana, Mexico, with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns that he's been living two lives, one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.



Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber ("Red") wrote the screenplay.



David Leitch and Kelly McCormick are producing for 87North, Will Smith, Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki are producing for Westbrook Studios, as is James Lassiter.



Smith will next be seen in the Richard Williams biopic "King Richard," and he's currently filming the slave drama "Emancipation" from director Antoine Fuqua. He's also meant to return for "Bright 2," also at Netflix.



Leitch is known for "Deadpool 2" and "Hobbs & Shaw," and his next film will be "Bullet Train" at Sony starring Brad Pitt.



Deadline first reported the news.