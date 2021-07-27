Joey Jordison, Founding Drummer for Slipknot, Dies at 46

Joey Jordison, a former drummer, founding member and co-writer for the heavy metal band Slipknot, has died. He was 46.



Jordison died "peacefully" in his sleep on Monday, according to a statement from his family.



"Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time," his family said.



Joey Jordison was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and was one of the founding members of Slipknot. He played with the band from its inception in 1995 until he left in December 2013, though he had previously said in a Facebook post that he did not quit but was fired.



He also performed as a guitarist for the band Murderdolls, was a drummer for Scar the Martyr and played with Sinsaenum prior to his death. He also performed with other metal bands and artists such as Rob Zombie, Metallica, Korn and Ministry.



Slipknot blew up in the late '90s and early 2000s during the nu-metal explosion, combining the aggressive sound of alt-metal bands like Korn and Marilyn Manson with those artists' flair for shock and theatricality. Slipknot's nine-piece band performed in Halloween masks and jumpsuits, and they would each take on anonymous roles within the band, adopting numerical values from zero through eight. Jordison was #1.



Jordison was credited on some of the band's biggest hits, including "Wait and Bleed" and "Spit It Out," as well as albums that would go either gold or platinum, including their 1999 major label debut "Slipknot" and their 2001 album "Iowa."



In 2010, Jordison topped Rhythm magazine's poll of readers to identify the best rock drummer of the previous 25 years, beating out a top 10 list that included Mike Portnoy of Dream Theater, Neil Peart of Rush, Phil Collins of Genesis and Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters. At the time, Jordison said he was "at a loss for words" by the honor.



"This is beyond unbelievable. Something like this reminds me every day why I continue to do this," he said (via BBC).



The family will hold a private funeral service.