Phoenix to see excessive heat warning through Wednesday
An excessive heat warning will continue through Wednesday for the Phoenix area, followed by a return to normal temperatures later in the week.
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Phoenix metro area and south-central Arizona until 8 p.m. So, we are in ABC15 Weather..
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures are expected to reach 111.